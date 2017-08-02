FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carmakers offer to overhaul 5 mln polluting diesel cars in Germany - VDA
IOC first-quarter profit falls 45 percent but beats estimates
IOC first-quarter profit falls 45 percent but beats estimates
Over half of India's languages may die out in 50 years
Trump blames Congress for 'all-time low' in Russia ties
August 2, 2017 / 1:21 PM / a day ago

Carmakers offer to overhaul 5 mln polluting diesel cars in Germany - VDA

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German carmakers offered to cut emissions by updating the software of 5 million diesel cars in an attempt to avoid vehicle bans, Germany's auto industry association VDA said.

German carmakers will install new engine management software to make emissions filtering systems more effective and bring down pollution levels of nitrogen oxide by 25 percent to 30 percent, VDA said.

Carmakers Daimler, which owns the Mercedes-Benz brand; BMW, which owns the BMW and Mini brands; as well as Volkswagen, which owns the Audi, VW and Porsche brands; and Opel, which is now owned by PSA Group, agreed to the overhaul, VDA said.

Carmakers have also agreed to make a financial contribution toward a "sustainable mobility" fund, which will be used to help pay to clean up inner city pollution, VDA said.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz

