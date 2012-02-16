BERLIN, Feb 16 Germany's BGA employers federation has a brighter economic outlook for 2012 than many economists, though it does not expect that to translate into pay raises approaching those demanded made by unions. BGA head Dieter Hundt said that he expects Europe's biggest economy to grow up to 1.2 percent this year, but that would not mean higher wage hikes. Years of restrained pay growth has boosted Germany's competitiveness and helped cut it unemployment to a two-decade low. "Raises will not be able to be as high as last year," Hundt told a news conference in Berlin. "A wage demand of 6.5 percent is far from reality and not to be taken seriously." Wages for some 9 million German workers are up for negotiation in the months ahead. Germany's two biggest unions, IG Metall and Verdi, are seeking 6.5 percent pay increases for the 3.6 million workers in the engineering sector and 2 million in the public sector. History suggests the profitable engineering sector will probably get just over half that, putting the average negotiated raise for 2012 above both last year's 1.5 percent gain and an expected euro zone inflation rate of some 1.7 percent. Some economists have said they expect bigger wage increases in 2012 than last year and say they may outpace German inflation, which has dipped below 3 percent. Economists polled by Reuters in January expect German gross domestic product to grow by 0.5 percent this year. (Reporting by Brian Rohan; Editing by John Stonestreet)