FRANKFURT Jan 26 More than two-thirds of German
IT and telecoms firms plan to create new jobs this year, a
survey by industry association Bitkom showed on Monday.
The German information and communication technology (ICT)
industry currently employs more than 950,000 professionals,
making it the second-largest industrial employer, according to
Bitkom.
Software companies and IT service providers in particular
are seeking staff, with a respective 75 and 71 percent of them
planning to take on new employees, the industry body's
semi-annual survey showed.
"The employment boom, which created nearly 100,000 new jobs
in the industry over the past five years, continues," Bitkom
said in a statement.
Nearly 70 percent of companies plan to hire new staff; only
five percent expect job cuts.
More than half of respondents said a shortage of skilled
labour was a major obstacle for adding jobs.
Germany's unemployment rate is at a record low of 6.5
percent.
Industry associations have been warning of shortages of IT
professionals and engineers for some time.
The Boston Consulting Group forecasts a shortage of up to
2.4 million workers in Germany by 2020.
