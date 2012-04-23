FRANKFURT, April 23 German utilities and private
investors have plans to construct or modernise some 84 power
stations, energy and water industry association BDEW said on
Monday.
The planned projects were equivalent to an installed power
generation capacity of 42,000 megawatts (MW), the Berlin-based
group said in a statement issued on the first day of the Hanover
industrial fair.
It estimated that the projects, taken together, involved
investments of more than 60 billion euros ($79.25 billion).
BDEW also said that of the total 84, some 69 units (counting
those above 20 MW) were fully or partially approved, being built
or test-run. The remaining 15 were at the planning stage.
Of the total number counted by BDEW, 23 units were to be
driven by offshore wind, 10 were pumped storage plants, 29
gas-fired and 17 coal-fired generation plants, it said.
BDEW, which represents some 1,800 companies active in
supplying power, gas, water and heat, traditionally issues power
station plans of its members around April.
The plans this year reflect over a year of debate on how to
best replace Germany's nuclear power stations, which must be
closed faster than planned in light of the nuclear disaster in
Japan in March 2011.
BDEW's managing director Hildegard Mueller said that the
plans' realisation mostly hinged on the German government
clarifying the future power market design. If this was not done
by 2015, especially the would-be investors in thermal power
stations might get cold feet and withdraw, it said.
"The increased involvement in offshore wind and pumped
storage is a positive signal that the industry is investing in
the energy supply of the future," Mueller said.
"But this cannot hide the fact that there are obstacles not
just for renewable power but also coal and gas-to-power
projects," she added.
($1 = 0.7571 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert)