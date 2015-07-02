MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai's DSI ends higher on CEO remarks, modest rebound across region
* Says company may "hear soon" from Saudi on unsettled payment
BERLIN, July 2 Operators of brown coal power plants in Germany who will participate in a new reserve to provide electricity in the case of shortages will receive 'cost-based compensation', according to a German government document seen by Reuters on Thursday.
The details will be stipulated by law, the document said.
Germany earlier agreed on Thursday to mothball about five of the country's largest brown coal power plants to meet its climate goals by 2020, but also agreed a reserve system, where utilities could switch on the brown coal plants if there were power shortages in the country.
On top of 2.7 Gigawatts which will go into the reserve, the brown coal industry will also have to save a further 1.5 million tonnes in CO2 emissions.
A reserve of new, flexible power plants of up to 2 Gigawatts will be set up for southern Germany from 2021, said the document. (Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
* Says company may "hear soon" from Saudi on unsettled payment
DUBAI/LONDON, May 8 OPEC and non-member oil producers are considering extending a global supply cut for nine months or more to avoid a price-sapping output increase in the first quarter of next year, when demand is expected to be weak, OPEC and industry sources said.