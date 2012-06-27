BERLIN, June 27 Germany's parliamentary
mediation committee on Wednesday approved a compromise that
would allow carbon capture and storage (CCS) in Germany on a
test basis, Environment Minister Peter Altmaier said.
CCS is seen as a vital technology to help reduce
climate-warming carbon emissions from power plants in order to
achieve legally binding climate change targets, but the
technology remains commercially unproven and costly to develop.
Through CCS, CO2 emissions are captured and stored
underground, reducing the environmental burden of power plants.
Germany's draft law on CCS was approved by the Bundestag
(lower house) last year but rejected by the Bundesrat (upper
house) due to safety concerns.
Many citizen groups have protested against the idea of CCS
as they fear the emissions, which are fatal in high
concentrations, could leak and rise to the surface.
The mediation committee on Wednesday approved the new
compromise with a close majority, meaning the law's passage
through parliament is still not guaranteed.
According to the compromise, only half of the originally
planned 3 million tonnes of CO2 emissions can be captured and
stored underground.
Moreover, individual states will have room for manoeuvre to
reject approval for the capture projects.
Swedish utility Vattenfall last year scrapped
plans for its CCS pilot project, citing "insufficient will in
German federal politics to implement the European directive so
that a CCS demonstration project in Germany could be possible".
