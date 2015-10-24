(Adds comment from Greens, adds byline)
By Gernot Heller and Tom Käckenhoff
BERLIN Oct 24 German utilities RWE,
Vattenfall and Mibrag will start reducing their
coal-fired power output at the start of winter 2016, shifting
this capacity instead to the country's power reserve as part of
a plan to cut carbon emissions, the government said.
Germany in July abandoned plans for a levy on coal-fired
power plants and instead said it would pay companies to shift
capacity to a coal-fired reserve to safeguard its target to cut
emissions by 12.5 million tons by 2020.
Some 2.7 gigawatts (GW) of power generation from brown coal,
equivalent to the output of five power plants, will be set aside
in case of emergency and then shut down after four years.
"The measure is important for reaching our climate goals and
at the same time ensuring that the affected regions don't suffer
structural damage," Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said.
The lignite-fired units will be taken off grid over the four
years 2016-2019 and used only as facilities of last resort.
Eventually, the reserve will remove some 13 percent of brown
coal capacity from the market.
The IGBCE mining union said eight units with a capacity of
2,700 MW were affected and called for jobs to be preserved.
The three power plant operators will receive an average of
230 million euros per year for the shift to divide up among
themselves and the move is expected to result in slightly higher
electricity bills for consumers.
Opposition Green party lawmaker Oliver Krischer said Gabriel
was creating a reserve no-one needed at a great cost.
"This is about paying RWE, Vattenfall and Mibrag billions of
euros in bonuses to shut down decrepit plants," he said.
RWE said it would shift about 15 percent of its total
lignite capacity of about 10,000 megawatts to the reserve.
"This solution will enable our lignite-fired power plants to
make a major contribution to the additional CO2 reduction of
12.5 million tons," RWE Chief Executive Peter Terium said.
"However, it hits the company hard and means a huge burden
for our employees," he added in a statement, referring to the
eventual loss of some power generation capacity.
RWE said it would shift capacity from two units at
Frimmersdorf, in North Rhine-Westphalia, in October 2017,
followed by two more at Niederaussem in 2018 and one at Neurath
in 2019. After four years, they would all be shut down for good.
Vattenfall, which has total brown coal capacity of 8,000 MW
in Germany, said it would move capacity from two 500 MW units in
Jaenschwalde in Brandenburg to the reserve in 2018 and 2019.
Campaign group Greenpeace said the German government would
need to switch off three times as much to hit its goals to
reduce CO2 emissions by 40 percent by 2020 from 1990 levels.
The cabinet is expected to agree the draft law in November
before it goes to parliament.
(Writing by Maria Sheahan and Madeline Chambers; Editing by
Helen Popper/Hugh Lawson)