BERLIN Nov 4 The German cabinet on Wednesday
approved a plan to pay utilities to set aside some of their
coal-fired power capacity as Europe's biggest economy looks to
ensure stable supply and reduce carbon emissions.
Some 2.7 gigawatts (GW) of power generation from brown coal,
equivalent to the output of eight power plants, will be placed
in reserve and shut down by 2022, a government official said.
The plan is part of Germany's efforts to cut its carbon
emissions by 12.5 million tons by 2020.
In July, Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel abandoned plans for
a levy on coal-fired power plants and instead announced that
companies would be paid to shift capacity to the reserve.
Utilities RWE, Vattenfall and Mibrag
will reduce coal-fired power output from the start of winter
2016 and receive an average of 230 million euros ($251 million)
per year collectively.
Consumers are expected to face higher electricity bills as
costs of around 1.6 billion euros for the scheme will not be
shouldered by the government.
Opposition lawmaker Oliver Krischer from the Green Party
accused Gabriel of yielding to the interests of the utilities
and creating a reserve which no-one needed at great cost.
It remains to be seen whether the European Commission will
approve the plan, he said.
The Cabinet also passed a new electricity market design
which allows utilities to charge higher prices at times of
shortages when wind or renewable energy sources cannot provide
sufficient supply.
This could help operators of gas-fired power plants which
are not profitable under current conditions due to low spot
prices and competition from cheaper coal and renewables.
($1 = 0.9152 euros)
(Reporting by Markus Wacket and Michael Nienaber; editing by
Jason Neely)