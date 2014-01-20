* Industry, political leaders to address energy sector
challenges
* Cost, supply impact of renewables in focus
* Handelsblatt energy conference Jan 21-23
By Vera Eckert and Christoph Steitz
FRANKFURT, Jan 20 Germany's energy sector gets
its first major speech from new economy and energy minister
Sigmar Gabriel this week with utilities and households both
hoping he can ease the cost burden imposed on them by Berlin's
push for greener energy.
Germany is undergoing Europe's deepest energy transformation
as it exits nuclear, renewables surge and cheap coal plays havoc
with plans to switch to cleaner natural gas.
Among Gabriel's most anticipated comments will be those
regarding steps due by April to reform Germany's law on
renewable energy.
Some details of his intentions to cut support prices emerged
from a draft paper over the weekend.
This week Gabriel is to speak at the annual Handelsblatt
energy conference in Berlin which will also hear from utility
leaders including RWE Chief Executive Peter Terium.
EU Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger is also expected
to outline Brussels' views on Germany's role in the bloc's
energy future.
Domestically, Germany's drive to promote renewables has
proven the most contentious and costly part of its sweeping
"Energiewende", or energy transition.
Network companies paid renewable producers 21.8 billion
euros ($29.56 billion) last year, in turn collecting the funds
through consumers' bills.
That has rankled private customers and drawn the attention
of the European Union, which is examining an exception which
frees large German manufacturers from the charges.
"It is obvious that something has to be done on renewables
incentives," said Jochen Terpitz, a partner at international law
practice Simmons & Simmons which advises developers and
investors on energy infrastructure.
"Our clients require planning certainty. They will only have
a basis for making investment decisions if there is a clear
track which the government is following."
Expectations are muted, however, as an agreement reached by
the coalition government last November cast doubt on slowing the
expansion of renewables or reining in the impact of those
already installed.
That agreement upheld targets to generate 40 to 45 percent
of Germany's power from renewables by 2025, and 55 to 60 percent
by 2035.
These targets are ambitious compared to those of other
leading economies and made more so as Germany plans to do it
without emission-free nuclear power in response to Japan's
Fukushima nuclear disaster of 2011.
GENERATION PROFITS HIT
Germany's success in bolstering its renewable energy output
has spurred a drop in wholesale power prices of almost 40
percent in the past three years.
For utilities, this has caused hefty losses as generation
margins have become unprofitable at many power stations,
especially those that burn gas to generate electricity. They
face stranded investments when plants prematurely close, before
their costs are amortised.
"Only if the incoming German government decides to fully
freeze renewables could power prices... potentially be driven
higher," Credit Suisse analysts said in a research note.
Abandoning nuclear energy also burdens consumers with the
cost of making up for local supply gaps, as Germany still
requires "baseload" power for when intermittent renewables prove
insufficient.
Sector leaders E.ON, RWE, Vattenfall
and EnBW are banking on vague commitments by
policymakers to reward old capacity being kept alive through
something loosely called a capacity market.
So far, Germany's energy regulator has addressed regional
supply holes through a mix of plant-specific and ad hoc reserve
fees, yet analysts are skeptical about whether the government
can deliver such a scheme nationally.
Georg Mueller, CEO of MVV, Germany's fifth
biggest utility, said the renewable energy law must be
integrated into what traders call the "energy only" market, the
term for wholesaling without any other charges reflected.
"Basically, two types of markets are working against each
other (renewables support and traded power) and there has not
been any response to that since 2000," he said last month. "Now
something's going to happen, I hope."
