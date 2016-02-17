BERLIN Feb 17 Germany's economy ministry rejected as unacceptable European Commission plans for an additional levy for industrial firms generating their own power to help pay for renewable energy, according to a paper seen by Reuters which is to be sent to Brussels.

In unusually dramatic language, the ministry said the plans could cost German industry 760 million euros per year even if the plans were only implemented in part and "would lead to massive inadvertent structural disruption and further de-industrialisation" in Europe's biggest economy.

The German economy ministry declined to comment on the paper seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michelle Martin)