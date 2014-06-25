BERLIN, June 25 German Economy Minister Sigmar
Gabriel slammed the European Commission for holding Germany
hostage over its renewable energy law, saying Berlin would
resist demands from Brussels that it exempt imported power from
a green energy surcharge.
"We were meeting regularly for six months... never once did
the commission ever indicate it wanted to see surcharges on
imported energy dropped," he told an energy conference in
Berlin.
"They are trying to hold us hostage... we will oppose this,"
he said.
Berlin and the Commission have been at odds over the German
system by which consumers pay a surcharge to finance renewable
energy while heavy industrial users are exempt. The commission
raised new sticking points on Monday. Germany made some
compromises but is holding out on its right to levy a fee on
imported power.
Germany is under pressure to pass the reform by Friday, so
heavy power users can apply for next year's subsidies in time.
