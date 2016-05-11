BERLIN May 11 The German government has
proposed reducing support for onshore wind energy by 7.5 percent
for two years from January 2017, according to a draft proposal
for a meeting on renewable energy between the federal government
and Germany's 16 states.
That would slow down the rapid construction of onshore wind
turbines and would apply to new wind turbines approved in 2017
and 2018, the draft seen by Reuters said.
It also said that support for solar plants producing less
than 1 megawatt, of which few are currently being built, should
be adjusted more quickly. That would mean that the subsidy rates
are cut more slowly than originally planned or could even be
increased more quickly if installation of new plants is very
low. A minimum amount of support should continue to exist, it
said.
If solar energy production reaches 52 gigawatts in Germany
as a whole, no plants should get a set amount of support, the
draft said.
