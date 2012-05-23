* Merkel meets 16 state premiers to rescue stalled energy
strategy
* Fears of power gap after accelerated nuclear phaseout due
to Fukushima
* Priorities include grid expansion, solar incentive cuts,
offshore wind
By Madeline Chambers
BERLIN, May 23 Germany's new environment
minister described a planned post-nuclear switch to renewable
energy in Europe's biggest economy as a "Herculean task" as 16
state premiers gathered to discuss the complex problem with
Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday.
Peter Altmaier, who took over as environment minister on
Tuesday, vowed to break the deadlock between politicians,
utilities, regulators and lobby groups whose clashing interests
have undermined attempts to thrash out a strategy.
Since Merkel's abrupt policy reversal last year to shut more
than half a dozen nuclear plants and speed up the nuclear
phase-out after Japan's Fukushima disaster, her government has
failed to set out a clear plan to manage the shift.
Industry has warned of power shortages and companies are
experiencing problems with plans for offshore wind power due
partly to the insufficient grid network.
Merkel suffered another setback earlier this month when
proposed cuts in subsidies for the solar industry were suspended
by the Bundesrat upper house, where the federal states are
represented, meaning weeks more of tortuous negotiations.
"It is a Herculean task, but it is achievable," Environment
Minister Peter Altmaier told German radio, adding that his
priority was to bring together all parties, ease tensions, build
confidence and break the deadlock.
A close aide to Merkel and her former chief whip, Altmaier
is a political big hitter who can tough out difficult
negotiations and achieve results. Merkel fired his predecessor,
Norbert Roettgen, after he took the blame for a humiliating
regional election defeat for her Christian Democrats (CDU).
Wednesday's talks with state premiers are unlikely to
produce a breakthrough but they are set to discuss offshore wind
power, grid expansion and the cuts in solar incentives. They may
also address the thorny problem of where to store nuclear waste.
The government aims to boost renewable energy generation to
at least 35 percent by 2020 and 80 percent by 2050 from about 20
percents now.