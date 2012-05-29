* Merkel says no going back on nuclear phase-out
* Renewable expansion requires massive power line
construction
* Bill to run to 20 billion euros to 2022
(Details from press conference)
By Vera Eckert and Tom Käckenhoff
BONN, May 29 Germany mapped out a 20 billion
euro ($25 billion) plan on Tuesday to expand its power grid and
avoid a "power gap" as Europe's largest economy switches away
from nuclear to renewable energy.
Germany's government, the federal energy network regulator
and transmission grid firms unveiled joint plans for thousands
of kilometres of new electricity lines to 2022, to help
distribute volatile renewable energy.
Chancellor Angela Merkel said there was no going back on the
country's decision to stop using nuclear power and described the
shift as "demanding but exciting".
"The process is gathering speed, so that we can catch up on
a backlog and transmit renewable energy in a sensible fashion,"
Merkel said, adding that she wanted to have the legal basis for
expanding the power grid by the end of the year.
Since Merkel's abrupt policy reversal last year to shut more
than half a dozen nuclear plants and spur a full nuclear
phase-out after Japan's Fukushima disaster, her government has
failed to set out a clear plan to manage the shift.
Industry has warned of power shortages and companies are
experiencing problems with plans for offshore wind power due
partly to the insufficient grid.
Martin Fuchs, chief executive of power grid firm TenneT TSO,
the German arm of the TenneT group, said Germany needed to build
2,100 kilometres of direct current lines and 1,700 km of
alternating current, while 4,000 km of existing power lines
needed modernising.
"These will be the first direct current lines," he said at
the joint news conference at the Bonn-based federal energy
network regulator.
Such lines are for long distance point-to-point power
transmission, where alternating current lines have traditionally
been used.
TenneT is one of the four transmission grid firms due to
present more detailed plans at a news conference in Berlin on
Wednesday.
"We want to speed up the switch to renewable energy and
include as much of the whole of society as possible in this
procedure," said Jochen Homann, head of the network regulator,
referring to the difficult jobs of agreeing new infrastructure
deals with affected citizens.
Merkel said that her cabinet backed the need to push for
progress in the network expansion task. New Environment Minister
Peter Altmaier and Economy Minister Philipp Roesler would
coordinate their efforts, she said.
Inadequate transportation and distribution networks are among
the main hurdles in boosting renewable sources.
Questions about the liability for delays or damage and over
who should bear the burden of the up-front financing are
deterring potential investors.
A meeting by Merkel and state premiers last week brought
agreement to hold twice-yearly meetings to evaluate progress and
speed things up where necessary.
The next meeting will be on June 14, Merkel said.
"The energy shift can and will work if we succeed in the
next weeks and months to make intelligent decisions," said
Altmaier.
Fuchs, whose company operates the grid to carry offshore
wind power from the North Sea to mainland destinations, said
that on top of the 20 billion euros onshore, there would be
another bill of perhaps 12 billion euros to connect future wind
parks.
Tennet had already committed 5.5 billion euros to the task.
($1 = 0.7976 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert and Tom Kaeckenhoff; writing by Sarah
Marsh and Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely)