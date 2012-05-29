* Merkel says no going back on nuclear phase-out

* Renewable expansion requires massive power line construction

* Bill to run to 20 billion euros to 2022 (Details from press conference)

By Vera Eckert and Tom Käckenhoff

BONN, May 29 Germany mapped out a 20 billion euro ($25 billion) plan on Tuesday to expand its power grid and avoid a "power gap" as Europe's largest economy switches away from nuclear to renewable energy.

Germany's government, the federal energy network regulator and transmission grid firms unveiled joint plans for thousands of kilometres of new electricity lines to 2022, to help distribute volatile renewable energy.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said there was no going back on the country's decision to stop using nuclear power and described the shift as "demanding but exciting".

"The process is gathering speed, so that we can catch up on a backlog and transmit renewable energy in a sensible fashion," Merkel said, adding that she wanted to have the legal basis for expanding the power grid by the end of the year.

Since Merkel's abrupt policy reversal last year to shut more than half a dozen nuclear plants and spur a full nuclear phase-out after Japan's Fukushima disaster, her government has failed to set out a clear plan to manage the shift.

Industry has warned of power shortages and companies are experiencing problems with plans for offshore wind power due partly to the insufficient grid.

Martin Fuchs, chief executive of power grid firm TenneT TSO, the German arm of the TenneT group, said Germany needed to build 2,100 kilometres of direct current lines and 1,700 km of alternating current, while 4,000 km of existing power lines needed modernising.

"These will be the first direct current lines," he said at the joint news conference at the Bonn-based federal energy network regulator.

Such lines are for long distance point-to-point power transmission, where alternating current lines have traditionally been used.

TenneT is one of the four transmission grid firms due to present more detailed plans at a news conference in Berlin on Wednesday.

"We want to speed up the switch to renewable energy and include as much of the whole of society as possible in this procedure," said Jochen Homann, head of the network regulator, referring to the difficult jobs of agreeing new infrastructure deals with affected citizens.

Merkel said that her cabinet backed the need to push for progress in the network expansion task. New Environment Minister Peter Altmaier and Economy Minister Philipp Roesler would coordinate their efforts, she said.

Inadequate transportation and distribution networks are among the main hurdles in boosting renewable sources.

Questions about the liability for delays or damage and over who should bear the burden of the up-front financing are deterring potential investors.

A meeting by Merkel and state premiers last week brought agreement to hold twice-yearly meetings to evaluate progress and speed things up where necessary.

The next meeting will be on June 14, Merkel said.

"The energy shift can and will work if we succeed in the next weeks and months to make intelligent decisions," said Altmaier.

Fuchs, whose company operates the grid to carry offshore wind power from the North Sea to mainland destinations, said that on top of the 20 billion euros onshore, there would be another bill of perhaps 12 billion euros to connect future wind parks.

Tennet had already committed 5.5 billion euros to the task.

($1 = 0.7976 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Tom Kaeckenhoff; writing by Sarah Marsh and Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely)