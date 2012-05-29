* Merkel says no going back on nuclear phase-out
* Renewable expansion requires massive power line
construction
* Bill to run to tens of billion of euros
(Adds details from Amprion news conference)
By Vera Eckert and Tom Käckenhoff
BONN, May 29 Germany must invest tens of
billions of euros in its power grid over the coming decade to
avoid an electricity shortfall as it switches from nuclear to
renewable energy, grid operators said on Tuesday.
Germany's government, the federal energy network regulator
and grid firms unveiled joint plans to build thousands of
kilometres of new electricity lines by 2022, to help distribute
volatile renewable energy.
Martin Fuchs, whose company TenneT TSO operates the grid to
carry offshore wind power from the North Sea to mainland
destinations, said that on top of 20 billion euros that must be
invested onshore, there would also be a bill of perhaps 12
billion euros to connect future wind parks.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that, despite the cost,
there was no going back on the country's decision to stop using
nuclear power, describing her "Energiewende", or energy
revolution, as "demanding but exciting".
"The process is gathering speed, so that we can catch up on
a backlog and transmit renewable energy in a sensible fashion,"
Merkel said at a news conference with the grid operators.
She added that that she wanted to establish the legal
foundation for expanding the power grid by the end of the year.
Since Merkel's abrupt policy reversal last year to shut more
than half a dozen nuclear plants and accelerate a full nuclear
phase-out following Japan's Fukushima disaster, her government
has struggled to come up with a clear plan to manage the shift.
Industry has warned of power shortages and companies are
experiencing problems with plans for offshore wind power due
partly to an inadequate grid.
Fuchs of TenneT said Germany needed to build 2,100 km of
direct current lines and 1,700 km of alternating current lines,
while 4,000 km of existing power lines needed modernising.
"These will be the first direct current lines," he said at
the joint news conference at the Bonn-based federal energy
network regulator.
Such lines are for long distance point-to-point power
transmission, where alternating current lines have traditionally
been used.
TenneT is one of the four transmission grid firms due to
present more detailed plans at a news conference in Berlin on
Wednesday.
RENEWABLE HURDLES
Separately, transmission grid firm Amprion said at a news
conference that it could invest nearly 10 billion euros in
expanding the power network by 2025, although this would require
"sustainable and reliable investment conditions".
The task of agreeing on new infrastructure projects with
affected citizens will not be easy for the power sector.
"We want to speed up the switch to renewable energy and
include as much of the whole of society as possible in this
process," said Jochen Homann, head of the network regulator.
Merkel said her cabinet supported the push for a network
expansion. New Environment Minister Peter Altmaier and Economy
Minister Philipp Roesler would coordinate efforts, she said.
Inadequate transportation and distribution networks are
among the main hurdles in boosting renewable sources.
Questions about the liability for delays or damage and over
who should bear the burden of the up-front financing are
deterring potential investors.
A meeting by Merkel and state premiers last week brought
agreement to hold twice-yearly meetings to evaluate progress and
speed things up where necessary.
The next meeting will be on June 14, Merkel said.
"The energy shift can and will work if we succeed in the
next weeks and months to make intelligent decisions," said
Altmaier.
($1 = 0.7976 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert and Tom Kaeckenhoff; writing by Sarah
Marsh and Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely and Anthony
Barker)