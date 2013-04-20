BERLIN, April 20 German government talks on
introducing a brake on rising energy bills have collapsed and
the federal chancellery has given up on attempts to get an
agreement with states, a government spokeswoman said on
Saturday.
"Discussions of the heads of state chancelleries and the
federal government have shown it's no longer possible to reach a
consensus before the federal election," the spokeswoman said.
A surge in prices has accompanied a boom in renewable energy
in Germany and rising prices have turned into a major political
issue ahead of September's election.
The steep rises have been caused in part by subsidies for
renewables, with the cost those of subsidies being passed on to
households. Waivers for power-intensive companies have also been
blamed for the sharp rise in the surcharge in recent years.
A meeting between the federal chancellery and the heads of
some state chancelleries which was due to happen next week had
previously been cancelled, government sources said.
The curb on energy prices is aimed at limiting the renewable
surcharge to 5.3 cents per kilowatt hour. That rose in 2013 from
3.6 cents.
Environment Minister Peter Altmaier has said the charge will
rise again at the turn of the year unless countermeasures are
taken.
In late March Altmaier failed to achieve the necessary
agreement between the government and states after several rounds
of discussions.
But back then Chancellor Angela Merkel said the federal
chancellery would nonetheless continue with discussions until
May, though she was sceptical about any agreement being reached.
The government needed support from the opposition Social
Democrats (SPD) and Greens to pass the measures through the
opposition-controlled Bundesrat upper house of parliament.
There were disagreements between the federal states and
between parties, with the SPD calling for reductions in
electricity tax, which Merkel rejected.
SPD and Greens were against big cuts to renewable energy
subsidies but did not agree on how to pass the burden onto
industry.
Power-intensive companies are largely exempted from the
charge so that they can remain competitive internationally.
The SPD blamed the government for the failure of the talks.
"The real problem is that the government itself does not
agree on this," senior SPD lawmaker Ulrich Kelber told Reuters.
Juergen Trittin, parliamentary leader for the Greens, said
the failure to get an energy price break was good news, saying
the announcement of the plans had unnerved the renewable energy
sector and jeopardised billions of euros worth of investments.
(Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Michelle Martin;
Editing by Toby Chopra)