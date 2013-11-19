BERLIN Nov 19 Hundreds of German industrial
firms risk insolvency if the country does not fundamentally
revise its renewable energy law (EEG) to avoid a probe by the
European Union, European Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger
said on Tuesday.
Germany collects surcharges from power users to help fund
operators of wind and solar power plants. Heavy electricity
users such as cement, steel and chemical plants are exempt from
the surcharge to keep them from being priced out of the global
market, but Brussels believes this may distort competition.
Oettinger, a German, said Chancellor Angela Merkel's
conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD), currently in talks
to form a government, would need to fundamentally revise the EEG
in order to prevent an EU investigation into whether discounts
under the law are illegal.
If the Commission starts a probe, such discounts - worth
about 5 billion euros a year - would no longer be possible next
year and instead firms would have to build reserves, he said.
"Then we have a danger of insolvency for hundreds of firms.
We can only avoid that if the coalition talks credibly announce
a fundamental revision to the German energy law and not just
small corrections," Oettinger told a German BDA employers'
federation event.
"Unfortunately the drafts of the coalition treaties don't
envisage this in any way. This will have to be corrected in the
coming days."
Oettinger, a senior figure in Merkel's Christian Democratic
Union (CDU), said Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia would
decide in the coming days whether to launch a probe.
Merkel's conservatives emerged from September's elections as
the largest force but fell short of a majority. Talks with the
SPD, in which energy is a key topic, are advancing with the goal
of swearing in a government by Christmas.
Earlier this month, Environment Minister Peter Altmaier
indicated a compromise with Brussels might be possible.
Industry has long called for a reform of Germany's
renewables law (EEG), which has contributed to rising costs for
consumers, and to uncertainty over investments for businesses.
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt; Editing by Mark Potter)