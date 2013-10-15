* Surcharge to rise to 6.240 euro cents per kWh in 2014
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Oct 15 Germany's green energy
surcharge will rise by nearly a fifth in 2014, network operators
said on Tuesday, raising household power prices and putting
pressure on the government to cut support for renewable power.
The strong expansion of renewable energy in Germany has led
to higher power bills, with average households bearing the brunt
of the surcharges meant to support younger technologies such as
wind and solar that are not yet able to compete with
conventional energy sources.
The so-called "Umlage" will rise to 6.240 euro cents per
kilowatt hour (kWh) in 2014, up more than 18 percent from 5.277
cents this year, meaning an average household that uses 3,500
kWh will have to pay around 40 euros ($54.34) more for
electricity from renewable sources per year.
The announcement confirmed a Reuters story published on
Monday.
This is less than the 47 percent increase this year, but
rising electricity bills will remain an issue for Germany's
government in the foreseeable future, with parties and companies
calling for fewer subsidies to ease the financial burden.
Overall, the surcharge is expected to rise to a total of
23.6 billion euros, up from about 20.4 billion this year, the
network operators said in a joint statement.
The increase is largely due to the cost of power-intensive
industries having exemptions from the surcharge, lower market
prices for electricity and the growth in renewable energy.
"The rise of the renewable energy surcharge is a clear
signal to the next ruling coalition," Joachim Pfeiffer and
Marie-Luise Doett, spokespeople for Chancellor Angela Merkel's
conservatives, said in a statement.
"What is needed is a swift and structural review of the
renewable energy law."
Merkel, who has made the shift to renewable energy a
flagship policy, has said reducing feed-in-tariffs will be a
priority of a third term.
She is also widely expected to cut back the industry
exemptions once she has formed a government. She is currently
seeking a coalition partner after her conservatives emerged as
the dominant force in an election on Sept. 22.
($1 = 0.7361 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Madeline Chambers; editing
by Stephen Nisbet)