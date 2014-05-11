FRANKFURT May 11 German utilities are in talks
with the government about handing over responsibility for
decommissioning the country's nuclear power plants to a public
foundation, two sources familiar with the proposals said on
Sunday.
This so-called 'bad bank' for nuclear energy would take over
Germany's nuclear plants, which the government decided should be
all closed by 2022 following the Fukushima disaster in Japan
three years ago.
"Talks are being held with the German government," a person
familiar with the plans told Reuters, adding the talks were at a
very early stage.
"Nothing has been decided yet," the source said, following a
report in German magazine Der Spiegel earlier on Sunday.
This foundation could take care of their decommissioning,
using the funds which would be brought in by the utilities.
The four operators of nuclear plants in Germany - E.ON
, RWE and EnBW and Sweden's
Vattenfall - have made total provisions of more than
30 billion euros ($41.27 billion) for the dismantling of the
plants and the disposal of nuclear waste.
The proposed public foundation would take care of the
plants' decommissioning using funds from these provisions, the
sources said.
If there was a deal the utilities might be willing to drop
their legal claims against the German government for
compensation for having to shut the plants, one of the sources
said.
"It would create a situation where utilities could outsource
the risks to the government, foregoing some of their damage
claims in return," the person said.
E.ON. RWE and EnBW declined to comment. The German Ministry
of Economy and Energy said it did not know of such a proposal
and declined to give any further comment.
($1=0.7269 euros)
(Reporting by Tom Käckenhoff and Christoph Steitz; Writing by
Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Greg Mahlich)