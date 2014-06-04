* Official says ministry near choosing capacity mechanism

By Madeline Chambers

BERLIN, June 4 Germany will soon develop plans on how to keep loss-making conventional power plants open, a senior energy ministry official said on Wednesday, a policy utilities have pushed for as Europe's biggest economy expands green energy.

In one of the clearest signals yet that Berlin is committed to such a move, Uwe Beckmeyer, parliamentary state secretary in the economy and energy ministry, said Germany would have to explain how it would develop a so-called "capacity mechanism".

Under such a mechanism, the government would raise funds to pay operators such as RWE AG and E.ON SE to keep open conventional power plants, many of which are loss-making.

The government wants utilities to keep gas- and coal-fired plants open to ensure a constant supply of power when there is a lull in wind or solar energy, which can fluctuate sharply.

"We have had two studies done whose results will be put forward soon," said Beckmeyer, a member of the Social Democrats who share power with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives.

"We have to develop a capacity mechanism but this has to be developed in a synchronised way with our neighbours. We need an overall system," he told a Franco-German energy conference, adding it was not yet clear exactly what form Germany's plans would take.

Social Democrat Economy and Energy Minister Sigmar Gabriel is pushing through a first round of energy reforms to stem subsidies for renewable energy due to the ballooning cost, while hoping to maintain green growth.

He has signalled he will talk with utilities on a capacity market in the second half of the year.

"My own view is that the owners of conventional plants, those that have invested in them, must have a continued interest in keeping their plants on line," Beckmeyer said. "We will need conventional energy in the future."

Those comments look likely to be welcomed by utilities RWE, E.ON and EnBW, who say a capacity market is needed to safeguard electricity supply.

"Our talks with our partners, especially France, will be very important in this," he said, adding, however, that it was too early to talk about any discussions already taking place.

"Some countries in the EU are further ahead than we are and we will see what experiences they have."

Some other European states, including France and Britain, have already drawn up plans for some form of capacity market. (Editing by David Holmes)