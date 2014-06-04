* Official says ministry near choosing capacity mechanism
* Utilities want support for keeping capacity online

By Madeline Chambers
BERLIN, June 4 Germany will soon develop plans
on how to keep loss-making conventional power plants open, a
senior energy ministry official said on Wednesday, a policy
utilities have pushed for as Europe's biggest economy expands
green energy.
In one of the clearest signals yet that Berlin is committed
to such a move, Uwe Beckmeyer, parliamentary state secretary in
the economy and energy ministry, said Germany would have to
explain how it would develop a so-called "capacity mechanism".
Under such a mechanism, the government would raise funds to
pay operators such as RWE AG and E.ON SE to
keep open conventional power plants, many of which are
loss-making.
The government wants utilities to keep gas- and coal-fired
plants open to ensure a constant supply of power when there is a
lull in wind or solar energy, which can fluctuate sharply.
"We have had two studies done whose results will be put
forward soon," said Beckmeyer, a member of the Social Democrats
who share power with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives.
"We have to develop a capacity mechanism but this has to be
developed in a synchronised way with our neighbours. We need an
overall system," he told a Franco-German energy conference,
adding it was not yet clear exactly what form Germany's plans
would take.
Social Democrat Economy and Energy Minister Sigmar Gabriel
is pushing through a first round of energy reforms to stem
subsidies for renewable energy due to the ballooning cost, while
hoping to maintain green growth.
He has signalled he will talk with utilities on a capacity
market in the second half of the year.
"My own view is that the owners of conventional plants,
those that have invested in them, must have a continued interest
in keeping their plants on line," Beckmeyer said. "We will need
conventional energy in the future."
Those comments look likely to be welcomed by utilities RWE,
E.ON and EnBW, who say a capacity market is needed to
safeguard electricity supply.
"Our talks with our partners, especially France, will be
very important in this," he said, adding, however, that it was
too early to talk about any discussions already taking place.
"Some countries in the EU are further ahead than we are and
we will see what experiences they have."
Some other European states, including France and Britain,
have already drawn up plans for some form of capacity market.
