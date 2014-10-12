BERLIN Oct 12 Germany dismissed on Sunday a
report suggesting it planned to exit coal-fired power generation
in order to protect the climate, saying this would impose too
great a burden on industry as the country is also phasing out
nuclear energy.
Der Spiegel weekly said Economy and Energy Minister Sigmar
Gabriel was planning a medium-term exit from coal due to
environmental concerns. Its report cited no sources.
"For a country like Germany with a strong industrial base,
exiting nuclear and coal-fired power generation at the same time
would not be possible," a spokeswoman for his ministry said in
an emailed statement.
Germany, Europe's largest economy, is currently going
through an "Energiewende", an energy shift which moves the
country towards renewable sources following a decision to phase
out nuclear power by 2022.
Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition government wants
renewable energies to make up 40-45 percent of German energy
consumption by 2025 and 55-60 percent by 2035.
The Spiegel report said the government wanted to remove 10
gigawatts of coal-fired power generation, equivalent to around
two dozen small power plants, from the network.
The ministry spokeswoman said it was first and foremost for
the operators to decide which plants to shut down and they must
then apply for approval to the federal network agency.
"It's clear, though, that the conventional generation system
must adapt to the needs of the Energiewende," she added.
Coal-fired power accounted for around 45 percent of German
power generation in 2013.
