By Vera Eckert and Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, Oct 17 German industry is learning
how to profit from the upheaval and costs of the country's shift
towards solar and wind energy.
Greater reliance on renewables in Europe's biggest power
market is making the peaks and troughs of electricity production
bigger and less predictable, as the wind picks up or drops and
the sun shines or disappears behind the clouds.
Power firms have therefore enlisted the help of big
consumers such as metals, paper and chemical companies to deal
with the problem of matching volatile supply to demand.
By upgrading their plants or making relatively small changes
to their operations, growing numbers of manufacturers are taking
more power at times of excess capacity and less when supplies
are tight.
In exchange for this flexibility, the manufacturers get
breaks on their power bills. Neither the suppliers nor the
consumers will reveal how big the discounts are, with each deal
negotiated individually, but the need for thrift is great.
Industry consumes half of all power in Germany and pays
roughly twice the price of U.S. rivals, mainly due to higher
labour and infrastructure overheads and a lack of shale gas,
which in the United States has sharply cut generating costs.
"End consumers that were up to now mostly passive can become
active in the energy market and receive money for their
flexibility," said Thomas Schulz, co-founder of Entelios.
Entelios and Denmark's Dong Energy A/S, are among the
companies vie for the business of helping manufacturers to earn
rebates on their power bills.
Germany's move towards renewable energy accelerated in 2011
when the government decided to phase out nuclear generation
after the Fukushima disaster in Japan. Driven by green-energy
targets and incentives, renewables now account for nearly half
Germany's installed power capacity of over 185 gigawatts (GW).
But they contribute only a quarter of the actual power
supply because wind and solar units operate only between a fifth
and a third of the time, while conventional nuclear and fossil
fuel plants can produce electricity around the clock.
An expansion of the national grid's capacity will help to
match supply and demand, and overcome the problem that most wind
energy is produced in the coastal areas of northern Germany
while much of the power hungry industries are far to the south.
But this will take time and be costly, so the utilities need
manufacturers to turn their production up and down more
according to how much energy is available from sources that
depend of the weather.
FLATTENING DEMAND
Utilities already use backstop plants, typically natural-gas
powered, which start generating when other sources cannot meet
demand. But as the number of wind and solar units grows, other
power cushions are needed.
So-called Demand Response (DR) or Demand Side Management
(DSM) schemes, pioneered in the United States, can ease the
problem by flattening demand when supply is low while absorbing
and distributing oversupply at other times.
Among the companies involved in such schemes is SGL
, which is based in the Bavarian town of Meitingen.
An expert in working with extreme temperatures, SGL makes
graphite electrodes that need to be heated to 3,000 degrees
Celsius (5,400 Fahrenheit) to become electrically conductive.
They then become components in scrap metal recycling furnaces.
SGL has given its power supplier LEW, part of the RWE
utility group, remote control over its industrial
ovens during 24-hour slots.
One day before an oven loaded with unfinished electrodes is
scheduled to be taken up to its maximum temperature, SGL lets
the utility use the oven as an outlet for unexpected power
supply peaks. These last for about 30-90 minutes and are
typically solar-powered.
"When the weather forecast was cloudy for the day and the
sun comes out anyway, that's when I can safely assume that LEW
uses the oven," said Diana Windeler, SGL head of graphitisation.
The oven is partly heated up using excess energy one day,
meaning SGL needs less electricity to reach the full temperature
the following day, when overall power supplies may be tighter.
Windeler said the rebates SGL gets from LEW more than
compensate for the organisational complications.
BOOSTING THE BUFFER
At aluminium maker Trimet, another DSM pioneer, energy
accounts for 40 percent of total production costs. Its annual
power bill is 300 million euros ($385 million) in Germany alone.
Trimet has upgraded its plant in Hamburg to raise or lower
power consumption by 30 megawatts (MW) within seconds, equal to
about half a dozen large offshore wind turbines at full speed.
Pricing in the German power market was largely formulated
when fossil fuel and nuclear dominated generating capacity, and
Trimet says it is being penalised for temporarily pushing up
consumption to accommodate a moment of oversupply.
The company wants to persuade regulators to remove certain
fees based on peak demand. However, it is already testing
technology that could make its power use even more flexible,
with the first results expected at the end of the year.
If DR schemes develop out of their current niche, they could
create a buffer equal to two big nuclear power stations or 3
percent of peak demand by 2020, according to German energy
efficiency think tank Dena.
Entelios, the German unit of U.S. firm EnerNOC that
provides DSM software, hardware and advice, says the long-term
potential could even be up to 10 percent of peak demand. But
Schulz said better rules governing metering systems, software
and tariffs are needed.
DSM was pioneered in North America to help to stabilise
power grids that are historically less robust than in Europe.
PJM, the biggest U.S. grid operator which manages a network
about the size of Germany's, has signed up DSM capacity of
11,000 MW or 6.5 percent of its total capacity for three years
in advance, showing the potential for growth in Germany.
As Europe learns by example, technology companies that
provide soft- and hardware, such as Siemens, as well
as grid operators all stand to gain. If they harness the trend,
they could win more business away from electricity producers.
"Many industrial customers do not know how flexible they can
be. You only know if you try," said Matthias Wendel, the head of
Dong Energy's German unit.
