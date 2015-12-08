FRANKFURT Dec 8 Nasdaq Commodities
said on Tuesday it has launched German wind index futures
contracts that will allow power producers, utilities and
investors to hedge risks from inconsistent output.
The Oslo-based exchange operator's Nasdaq Commodities arm
|introduced a German wind index in September, NAREX-WIDE, to
give the market a chance to see how the index calculates how
hard the wind blows.
The index futures contract can be used to hedge such risks
as too little wind and offset the cost of having to buy power on
the market to meet demand.
"The launch of our German Wind Index Futures gives wind
power producers, utilities, investors and insurers attractive
new trading instruments to hedge risks from wind production in
the long and short-term perspective," said Bjoern Sibbern,
Global Head of Nasdaq Commodities.
Nasdaq aims to introduce more complex products and extend
them to other countries and regions, if the German derivatives
are successful.
Germany, Europe's biggest power consumer and wind power
producer, derived almost 9 percent of its demand from wind
turbines in 2014.
NAREX shows the daily utilisation of the country's installed
wind capacity of 40,000 megawatts, based on weather predictions
and a production model developed by Meteogroup Deutschland.
European exchange-based electricity trading, in which Nasdaq
competes with rivals such as CME and EEX, is
in a state of transition.
Liquidity is moving into short-term markets due to a rise in
renewable energy capacity, and draining out markets for
conventional capacity based on fossil fuels.
Adding to conventional capacity, renewables are helping to
create permanent oversupply, eroding volatility and
opportunities to make big profits on trading bets, which has
driven some banks out of the market for monthly, quarterly and
annual power delivery.
But because renewables contracts still have relatively small
volumes, there is growth potential in traded products.
This is already being exploited by the EEX, which launched a
renewable contract in September, and is due to set up a wind
power contract in the first quarter of 2016.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Louise Heavens)