BERLIN Nov 6 The German government on Wednesday
denied reports it planned to scrap discounts that allow certain
industries to pay a reduced levy to fund renewable energy
generation, saying the document on which the reports were based
would not be implemented as such.
"The document quoted by Reuters and Handelsblatt (business
daily) is an information paper at technical level, which the
minister did not approve," the environment ministry said in a
statement.
"It was not part of (coalition) negotiations and will not be
implemented in this shape," it added.
An Environment Ministry document made available to Reuters
on Tuesday showed that the discount, currently enjoyed by
mining, cement, recycling and food companies and worth more than
1 billion euros, would be scrapped.
