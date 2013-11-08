BERLIN Nov 8 German Chancellor Angela Merkel's
conservatives and the Social Democrats have agreed to slash
feed-in tariffs (FIT) for wind power in many regions where wind
energy production is high, according to a draft agreement
obtained by Reuters on Friday.
The draft agreement also says there will be no changes to
the FIT support for photovoltaic power production. The changes
in the FIT, the lifeblood for renewable energy until prices fall
to market levels, will affect only new plants.
It said the new government that the conservatives and SPD
hope to form later this month will also examine the exemptions
that about 2,000 companies currently receive from the renewable
energy surcharge that has been widely criticised.
Germany is a world leader in renewable energy, currently
getting about 25 percent of its electricity from renewable
sources such as wind and solar power. The new government wants
to reform the Renewable Energy Act (EEG) fuelling the boom.
Even though the FIT has fallen sharply in recent years,
consumers and many small companies pay a premium for renewable
energy. That renewable surcharge has been rising in recent
years, causing concern among consumers and the government.
(Reporting Markus Wacket; Writing by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing
by Stephen Brown)