(Corrects name of German minister in last paragraph)
BERLIN Nov 5 Germany plans to scrap discounts
that allow certain industries to pay a reduced levy that all
energy consumers are charged to fund renewables, a move aimed at
fending off a possible EU state aid investigation.
An Environment Ministry document made available to Reuters
showed that the discount, currently enjoyed by mining, cement,
recycling and food companies and worth more than 1 billion
euros, would be scrapped.
The minimum levy for some other industries that will still
get some discount, such as steel and paper, will be doubled, the
document said.
Environment Minister Peter Altmaier will present the
proposals to European Union Competition Commissioner Joaquin
Almunia, a government source said.
