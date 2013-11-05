(Corrects name of German minister in last paragraph)

BERLIN Nov 5 Germany plans to scrap discounts that allow certain industries to pay a reduced levy that all energy consumers are charged to fund renewables, a move aimed at fending off a possible EU state aid investigation.

An Environment Ministry document made available to Reuters showed that the discount, currently enjoyed by mining, cement, recycling and food companies and worth more than 1 billion euros, would be scrapped.

The minimum levy for some other industries that will still get some discount, such as steel and paper, will be doubled, the document said.

Environment Minister Peter Altmaier will present the proposals to European Union Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia, a government source said. (Reporting by Markus Wacket; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)