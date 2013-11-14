BERLIN Nov 14 German network operators expect a
green energy surcharge of anywhere between 5.85 cents per
kilowatt hour and 6.86 cents in 2015, two people familiar with
the figures told Reuters on Thursday, compared with 6.24 cents
for next year.
A sharp increase in the fee, which is added to consumers'
bills, in recent years has contributed to rising power prices
for households and companies and raised pressure on the
government to reduce incentives for renewables.
Network operators last month set next year's surcharge and
are due on Friday to give guidance for 2015 on the
closely-watched figure. A spokesman declined to comment.
The surcharge funds feed-in tariffs for renewable power
which gets is fed into the grid at above-market rates. It covers
the difference between guaranteed prices paid for renewables and
market prices for conventional energy.
