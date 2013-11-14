BERLIN Nov 14 German network operators expect a green energy surcharge of anywhere between 5.85 cents per kilowatt hour and 6.86 cents in 2015, two people familiar with the figures told Reuters on Thursday, compared with 6.24 cents for next year.

A sharp increase in the fee, which is added to consumers' bills, in recent years has contributed to rising power prices for households and companies and raised pressure on the government to reduce incentives for renewables.

Network operators last month set next year's surcharge and are due on Friday to give guidance for 2015 on the closely-watched figure. A spokesman declined to comment.

The surcharge funds feed-in tariffs for renewable power which gets is fed into the grid at above-market rates. It covers the difference between guaranteed prices paid for renewables and market prices for conventional energy. (Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Madeline Chambers)