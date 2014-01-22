BERLIN Jan 22 German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government plans to force companies that produce their own renewable power to now pay a large portion of the surcharge imposed on all private energy consumers, according to a draft proposal obtained by Reuters.

The draft calls for industry to pay 90 percent of the surcharge, currently at 6.24 cents per kilowatt hour, on new plants and for non-industrial producers of renewable and combined heat power plants to pay 70 percent of the surcharge.

Until now, those producers of renewable energy had been exempted from paying the surcharge in order to keep them internationally competitive. (Reporting by Markus Wacket, writing by Annika Breidthardt)