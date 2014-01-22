BERLIN Jan 22 German Chancellor Angela Merkel's
government plans to force companies that produce their own
renewable power to now pay a large portion of the surcharge
imposed on all private energy consumers, according to a draft
proposal obtained by Reuters.
The draft calls for industry to pay 90 percent of the
surcharge, currently at 6.24 cents per kilowatt hour, on new
plants and for non-industrial producers of renewable and
combined heat power plants to pay 70 percent of the surcharge.
Until now, those producers of renewable energy had been
exempted from paying the surcharge in order to keep them
internationally competitive.
(Reporting by Markus Wacket, writing by Annika Breidthardt)