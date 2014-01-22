(adds details, context)
BERLIN Jan 22 Germany's cabinet backed a plan
to make firms that produce their own power start paying charges
to support renewable energy - from which they had been exempt -
as part of a drive to spread the burden of financing green
policies.
Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel is looking to reform the way
Germany supports its growing green industries that derive power
from sources such as wind and sunshine, as costs have spiralled
out of control, especially burdening private consumers and
creating niches of non-payers.
A government spokesman said the cabinet in a session on
Wednesday had approved Gabriel's plans.
The draft proposal, whose text was obtained by Reuters,
calls for industry to pay 90 percent of the surcharge, currently
at 6.24 cents per kilowatt hour, for new conventional power
plants they build on manufacturing sites and for those planning
to produce power from low-carbon green energy and combined heat
power plants to pay 70 percent.
Until now, producers of power for their own industrial use
had been exempted from paying the surcharge - which is funnelled
to green energy producers under a feed-in tariff law that
guarantees them above-market earnings.
The argument had been that this would protect industry's
international competitiveness. As a result, industry had been
raising the percentage of its own power provision to 25 percent
of total requirements.
Other details emerging from the draft were planned cuts to
feed-in tariffs to support wind turbines onshore in an industry
that no longer needs start-up incentives but has grown into a
mature sector supplying 8 percent of all power.
Under the plans, their payments would be cut by 1.59 percent
per year for new wind turbines starting up, provided total
additions to German wind capacity stayed below an annual cap of
2,600 megawatts.
If more than 2,600 MW were to be built, the pay-outs would
be diminished by another 0.1 percentage points per 200 MW.
The planned cuts are being loudly opposed by coastal states
in Germany's north, which do not house much industry and need
the green power income to supplement farmers and businesses, as
well as to generate employment.
