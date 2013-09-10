* Groups plead for rapid legislation after national polls
* Say investments will stop without planning security
MUNICH, Sept 10 Germany's mainstream power
sector, needing a stable source of renewable electricity, backed
its wind power rivals in saying that development of offshore
wind will halt unless it gets fast assurances on future earnings
potential.
The BDEW industry association, which normally supports the
interests of thermal power plants that compete with renewables,
joined the VDMA Power Systems turbines group on Tuesday in
demanding rapid legislation soon after parliamentary elections
on Sept. 22.
A VDMA expert said uncertainty over expected reductions in
government incentives for green power has discouraged fresh
investment, hindering various big projects now in the pipeline.
"Our members will not develop any more offshore wind units
unless planning becomes possible again," said Power Systems
chief Thorsten Herdan.
"It looks like a success story but right now, it is mere
execution of previous projects. Order books are empty."
Germany is phasing out nuclear power and has been supporting
renewables such as wind and solar, supply from which can be
unpredictable. More constant winds mean that offshore turbines,
while expensive to build, are more reliable than those onshore.
"Offshore wind parks achieve 4,500 hours of full
round-the-clock power load a year and therefore contribute to
supply security," BDEW managing director Hildegard Mueller told
a news conference in Munich held jointly with VDMA.
"Without offshore, the goals of the energy shift planned by
the government cannot be reached," Mueller added.
Wind energy group BWE says that this year, 385 megawatts
(MW) of new offshore wind capacity has been installed, and that
1,714 MW are under construction, mainly for next year. Some 90
projects are in the pipeline, but their future is unclear.
Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to increase offshore wind as
part of her push to renewables and away from nuclear energy, but
government plans for 10,000 MW by 2020 appear impossible.
Installing turbines has turned out expensive and slow and
connections to onshore grids have not been constructed in time.
"We will be lucky to manage 6,000 MW," Herdan said.
Investors needed a signal that expected returns on their
spending are guaranteed at a given date, so as to ensure that
cuts in renewable subsidies - believed to be certain for future
capacity - will not lead to stranded investments, he said.
Already, decreases in support payments now set to kick in
for 2018 and based on hopes for technological improvements by
then, were set to be disastrous, Herdan said.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Anthony Barker)