FRANKFURT, Sept 4 German engineering companies
are missing out on a chance to offset slowing growth in China
and Latin America because they are shying away from investments
in sub-Saharan Africa, trade group VDMA said.
"The boom in China appears to be over for now. And South
America is also slowing. We are in a difficult environment, and
Africa is an opportunity that is worth the trouble," VDMA
President Reinhold Festge told a news briefing on Friday.
Sales of German-made equipment to Africa have risen 65
percent to 4.4 billion euros ($4.9 billion) over the past
decade, 2.5 billion of which went to sub-Saharan Africa, driven
especially by demand for food and packaging machines as well as
construction equipment, according to VDMA.
But that is still only a fraction of German engineers'
overall machinery exports of 151.5 billion euros as many have
stayed on the sidelines while China, Italy and the United States
scramble to set up shop in Africa's fast-growing economies.
A VDMA brochure on business in Africa -- compiled with KPMG
and the Handelsblatt Research Institute -- highlighted 10
markets where it saw particularly big growth opportunities for
German companies, including in Ethiopia, Angola and Ghana.
"The big problem is of course financing. We cannot finance
big projects on our own. We need (trade credit insurer) Hermes,
we need insurers. But we see hesitation there, partly due to bad
experiences made in the past," Festge said.
The VDMA represents more than 3,000 mainly small and
medium-sized companies but also large companies such as Siemens
, MAN SE and ThyssenKrupp.
The engineering sector is Germany's largest industrial
employer, with just over one million workers.
($1 = 0.8973 euros)
