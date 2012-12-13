FRANKFURT Dec 13 Germany's engineering trade
body said economic recovery was still too inconsistent to
significantly boost growth in the industry, sticking with its
forecast for a moderate increase in 2013 output.
"We can clearly feel that our customers are acting more
cautiously," the VDMA trade body's President Thomas Lindner told
journalists at a news conference on Thursday.
The engineering sector, which includes household names such
as Siemens, has helped Europe's largest economy fare
better than its peers in the 17-nation euro zone during the
bloc's three-year debt crisis.
It has returned to pre-crisis levels this year, with output
matching 2008's record of 196 billion euros ($255.6 billion),
but the VDMA sees the growth rate remaining at 2 percent next
year.
The VDMA represents over 3,000 mainly small and medium-sized
companies but also large companies such as MAN SE and
ThyssenKrupp.
It is Germany's largest industrial employer, with an
expected 978,000 workers by the end of December, the highest
level since 1993.
But the economic outlook for Germany is uncertain. The
economy slowed in the third quarter and looks set to shrink this
quarter, though it should still avoid recession.
At the same time, German business sentiment surprised with a
rise in November, breaking a six-month run of declines as
companies turned slightly more optimistic about their current
business and expectations.
"We cannot ignore that average growth masks a wide spread
between sub-industries, with growth and decline rates in the
high double digits. So we should not be surprised that many of
our members are less optimistic about the near future," Lindner
said.
($1 = 0.7669 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)