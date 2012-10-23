FRANKFURT Oct 23 Germany's engineering trade
body said on Tuesday the sector was not heading for recession,
affirming a forecast for output growth of 2 percent this year.
"There is uncertainty and in many cases scepticism over what
will happen next. But it remains clear that engineering is
stable," the VDMA trade body's President Thomas Lindner said at
an event in Berlin.
The VDMA raised its 2012 forecast for output growth in the
sector in September but said declining orders were increasingly
weighing on production and its estimate of 2 percent growth in
2013 hinged on an easing of the euro zone debt crisis.
The engineering sector, which includes household names such
as Siemens, has helped Europe's largest economy fare
better than its peers in the 17-nation euro zone during the
bloc's three-year debt crisis.
It is Germany's largest industrial employer, with 974,000
workers in July 2012, 43,000 more than a year earlier.
The VDMA represents over 3,000 mainly small and medium size
companies but also large companies such as MAN SE and
ThyssenKrupp.
Last week the German government raised its forecast for
gross domestic product growth in 2012 to 0.8 percent from 0.7
percent and cut the equivalent number for 2013 to 1 percent from
1.6 percent.
