FRANKFURT, Dec 13 Germany's engineering trade
body said it expects growth to remain stable next year as demand
from China recovers and the shale gas boom in the United States
buoys investments in machinery.
"China has stepped on the gas again, but it takes a while
for the engine to warm up," the VDMA trade body's president,
Thomas Lindner, told journalists at a news conference on
Thursday.
"We hope that things there will be better in the second,
third and fourth quarter" of 2013 thanks to the recent change in
China's top political leadership, he said.
The engineering sector, which includes household names such
as Siemens, has helped Europe's largest economy fare
better than its peers in the 17-nation euro zone during most of
the bloc's three-year debt crisis.
Lindner's comments echo signs from other major industries in
Germany. The chemicals sector sees production edging up by 1.5
percent in 2013 after shrinking 3 percent this year, and steel
output is expected to return to growth in 2013 following a 4
percent slump this year.
Engineering output is expected to have returned to
pre-crisis levels in 2012, matching 2008's record of 196 billion
euros ($255.6 billion) thanks to robust demand from the United
States, France and Russia, but the VDMA still sees the growth
rate unchanged at 2 percent next year.
Exports to China, the sector's biggest trade partner,
slumped by 8.6 percent in the first nine months of 2012, partly
due to a fall in demand for equipment for the chip industry.
Demand from the United States meanwhile grew especially
rapidly, with exports to there seen reaching a record 14.0-14.5
billion euros this year, as companies replaced old machines in
factories and invested in equipment for shale gas production.
In the first nine months of 2012, exports to the United
States were up just over 20 percent, accounting for almost 10
percent of the German engineering sector's sales.
CAUTION AHEAD
The VDMA represents over 3,000 mainly small and medium-sized
companies but also large companies such as MAN SE and
ThyssenKrupp.
The sector is Germany's largest industrial employer, with an
expected 978,000 workers by the end of December, the highest
level since 1993.
But Germany's outlook is muted, with the economy looking set
to shrink this quarter as it finally feels the impact of the
debt crisis engulfing several of its peers, before returning to
slow growth in 2013.
Lindner warned that economic recovery was still too
inconsistent to significantly boost growth in the industry,
sticking with its forecast for a moderate increase in 2013
output.
"We can clearly feel that our customers are acting more
cautiously," Lindner said.
($1 = 0.7669 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Patrick Graham)