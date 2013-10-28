FRANKFURT Oct 28 Global engineering sales will
increase 5 percent in real terms in 2014 - five times as much as
this year - as the Chinese market revives, the head of Germany's
VDMA industry association said on Monday.
"That might sound euphoric but it's not unusual in a
cyclical sector like engineering where we have had below-average
demand for years," Reinhold Festge, the VDMA's new president,
said at a news conference in Frankfurt.
But Festge cautioned that 2013 would be more disappointing
than expected, with the sector growing slightly less than 1
percent worldwide due to the subdued economic environment.
Demand picked up in Germany in August, with engineering
orders rising by 6 percent from the previous year thanks to
unusually strong business with euro zone partners.
The VDMA represents over 3,000 mainly small and medium-sized
companies but also large companies such as MAN SE and
ThyssenKrupp.
(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Michelle Martin in
Berlin; editing by Ron Askew)