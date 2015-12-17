FRANKFURT Dec 17 German engineering trade group
VDMA said it planned to open an office in Tehran in the first
half of 2016 to help companies sell machinery to customers in
Iran, even if it took longer for sanctions against the country
to be lifted.
"Embargo products are very specific products. Our members
make cement, for instance. We could sell that to Iran. And in
some cases we do," VDMA President Reinhold Festge told a news
conference on Thursday.
Iran aims to have sanctions against it lifted by the end of
January, which the head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog monitoring
Iran's implementation of a deal struck in July, Yukiya Amano,
told Reuters on Wednesday was "not impossible".
The VDMA, which represents large engineering companies such
as Siemens and also thousands of medium-sized
industrial goods makers, said it was telling its members to be
prepared for all scenarios and to be ready to step up their
business with Iran from the first quarter of 2016.
Considered an upper-middle income country, with a population
of 78 million and annual output higher than that of Thailand or
the United Arab Emirates, Iran is set to be the biggest economy
to rejoin the global trading and financial system since the
break-up of the Soviet Union over 20 years ago.
Germany exported machinery worth about 630 million euros
($683 million) to Iran last year, accounting for about 13
percent of all international machinery exports to the country.
The VDMA estimates that figure could have been at least 100
million euros higher if German machinery makers' trade with Iran
had not been hampered by uncertainty, an unfamiliarity with the
exact trade restrictions and problems related to financing.
Once sanctions are lifted, the VDMA expects German
companies' machinery exports could rise to around 1.6 billion
euros in the medium term.
"But we warn against euphoria. This will be a gradual
process," VDMA's Festge said.
Total machinery exports from Germany were worth about 151.5
billion euros last year.
($1 = 0.9219 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mark Potter)