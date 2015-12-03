BERLIN Dec 3 German engineering exports to
Russia fell by almost 27 percent in the first nine months of the
year to 3.58 billion euros ($3.78 billion) as Western sanctions
took their toll, the industry association VDMA said on Thursday.
VDMA managing director Thilo Brodtmann said that, if the
trend continued, Germany would ship only around 5 billion euros'
worth of goods to Russia this year.
That is in line with VDMA's prediction in June that
engineering sales to Russia would drop by between a quarter and
a third due to the sanctions and Russia's economic
woes.
Brodtmann said he did not expect exports to Russia to pick
up significantly next year either, because the order situation
was "very critical".
Last year, German engineering exports to Russia fell by 17
percent to 6.48 billion euros ($6.84 billion).
($1 = 0.9472 euros)
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)