DUESSELDORF, Germany, April 22 Germany's
mechanical engineering sector would be happy with stagnant sales
this year as political uncertainty from Britain to Russia to
North Africa drags on investment decisions, the president of its
industry association, the VDMA, told Reuters.
The VDMA's more than 3,000 members are a bulwark of
Germany's export-led economy, generating sales of 218 billion
euros ($246 billion) last year and employing more than a million
people.
"I would be happy if we would have zero growth, both at home
and abroad," Reinhold Festge said in an interview. "Business in
Germany isn't bad, but little Germany by itself can't save us
any more."
Three quarters of German mechanical engineering sales are
made abroad, with the United States overtaking China as the most
important export market last year.
($1 = 0.8862 euros)
(Reporting Tom Kaeckenhoff and Georgina Prodhan; Additional
reporting by Anneli Palmen and Andreas Framke; Editing by
Christoph Steitz)