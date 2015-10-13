FRANKFURT Oct 13 Germany's VDMA engineering association does not expect a scandal over Volkswagen's rigging of diesel emissions tests to have a direct effect on the sector, it said on Tuesday.

"We assume that our customers can and will distinguish between an incident at a single firm - albeit a shocking one - and the daily work of many thousands of engineering operations, big and small alike," Reinhold Festge said in the text of a speech to be delivered in Berlin.

"Therefore we do not expect direct effects. It is important now, however, that the events at VW are clarified quickly and completely," he said. "We will do everything to ensure that the 'Made in Germany' label retains its shine."

Volkswagen said earlier this month it would take longer than expected to investigate its rigging of vehicle emissions tests, raising the prospect of months of uncertainty for customers, shareholders and staff. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)