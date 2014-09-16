By Helen Cahill
| BERLIN, Sept 16
BERLIN, Sept 16 Germany switched on Europe's
largest commercial battery plant on Tuesday, an installation
powered by 25,600 lithium-ion batteries that will help stabilise
the region's growing supply of renewable energy.
The 6-million-euro plant, the size of a school gymnasium, is
designed to help even out short-term fluctuations that sometimes
accompany power from renewable sources as Germany continues to
raises its share of renewable energy from about 25 percent
currently to 40-45 percent by 2025 and 55-60 percent by 2035.
"This is an interesting alternative to conventional power
plants and the regional utilities have come up with an
interesting project here," German Economy Minister Sigmar
Gabriel told German TV at the plant's opening in Schwerin.
So far the lack of extensive storage capacity has been one
of the biggest hurdles to Germany's expansion into renewable
energy as power produced by wind and photovoltaic can generally
not be easily stored in any sizable quantities.
With a storage capacity of 5 MWh, Schwerin's battery fills
that gap.
The plant, next to a power substation operated by local
utility, Wemag AG, will address short-term fluctuations that can
cause damage and lead to power outages.
The utilities' grid covers an area of 8,600 sq km in
northeastern Germany, which received 80 percent of its energy
from wind power in 2013. That figure is expected to rise to 100
percent in 2014.
Germany's "Energiewende", or switch to renewable energy away
from nuclear and fossil fuels, is the centrepiece of Chancellor
Angela Merkel's energy and environment policy.
Since 2000, when green energy incentives were introduced by
a coalition of Social Democrats and Greens, the country's
renewables sector has boomed.
Merkel made the policy her own after the 2011 meltdown at
Japan's Fukushima reactor by speeding up a nuclear phaseout. But
she has drawn criticism for shielding industry from bearing more
of the cost of the subsidies for green energy, which have pushed
up retail power prices.
(Reporting by Helen Cahill; Editing by Erik Kirschbaum and
Sonya Hepinstall)