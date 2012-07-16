BERLIN, July 16 Chancellor Angela Merkel warned
on Monday that global warming will accelerate at a dramatic rate
unless leaders reach a deal on limiting greenhouse gas emissions
as soon as possible.
After marathon talks in Durban last December, countries
agreed to forge a new deal by 2015 that would for the first time
force all the biggest polluters to limit greenhouse gas
emissions.
Critics said at the time, however, the plan was too timid to
slow global warming.
"Time is of the essence," Merkel told an international
conference in Berlin, where delegates from more than 30
countries are preparing for a major UN climate conference at the
end of the year in Qatar.
Attendees are discussing how to prevent global temperatures
from rising more than 2 degrees Celsius.
Merkel's comments came a day after Germany's Environment
Minister questioned the country's ability to reach its own
climate goals, in an interview with newspaper Bild am Sonntag.
These include introducing 1 million electric cars and
reducing energy usage 10 percent by 2020. As of the beginning of
2012, only 4,541 electric cars were in use, according to the
German Federal Motor Transport Authority.
