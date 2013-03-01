FRANKFURT, March 1 German book retailers have
teamed up with Deutsche Telekom to produce their own
eReader to challenge the dominance of Amazon.com in the
growing market for digital books.
Thalia, Weltbild, Hugendubel and Club Bertelsmann will start
selling the 'Tolino' eReader from March 7, with over 300,000
books available for download, to compete with Amazon's Kindle
and Apple's tablets, the companies said in a joint
statement on Friday.
As in Britain, where chains like Waterstones have come under
pressure from the likes of Amazon, German book retailers have
also suffered.
Thalia, the biggest German book retailer is undergoing
restructuring and closing shops and saw sales fall 2 percent to
915 million euros ($1.2 billion) in its business year to
end-September.
"The future of the German book industry should remain in our
hands and not those of listed American groups," Carel Halff of
publisher and retailer Weltbild said.
While e-books make up over 10 percent of the book market in
the United States, that proportion is at just 3.2 percent for
the German market.
But the market is growing fast, with sales of e-books
tripling in 2012 to 102 million euros, according to market
research group GfK. E-books could account for 17 percent of
sales on the German book market by 2015.
Amazon had total sales of $8.7 billion in Germany in 2012,
more than its sales in the UK of $6.5 billion, according to a
recent stock exchange filing.
An article by specialist magazine Buchreport earlier this
month estimated Amazon had book sales of 1.6-1.8 billion euros
in Germany in 2012, equivalent to a 20 percent share of the
German book market, which was worth around 9.6 billion euros in
2011.
A spokeswoman for Thalia, owned by perfumes and beauty
retailer Douglas, said the eReader partnership had not
come too late.
"This is exactly the right moment," she told Reuters. "It's
about offering the customer a good alternative to Amazon and
Apple now, in order to secure a position in the market for the
future."
The Tolino has a touch screen, a battery life of up to 7
weeks and can store around 2,000 books. Thalia said it will be
selling the device at 99 euros. The cheapest Kindle on amazon.de
is 79 euros.
The companies are open to other book retailers joining the
partnership, they said.