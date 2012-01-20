RPT-COLUMN-Hedge funds turn bearish on U.S. natural gas: Kemp
LONDON, June 12 Hedge funds have turned much more bearish towards U.S. natural gas prices after stocks built much more than expected at the start of the summer cooling season.
BERLIN Jan 20 Germany should not bring forward payments to the permanent euro zone bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), unless other countries do the same, a senior lawmaker from Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives told Reuters on Friday.
"We refuse to go it alone," said Norbert Barthle, budget spokesman for Merkel's Christian Democrats, and he also rejected suggestions that a core group of countries including France could accelerate payments.
According to a draft of the ESM made available to Reuters and to be discussed by finance ministers in Brussels next week, countries are expected to make five annual payments, although each can decide for itself when they actually transfer the funds.
Barthle did not rule out the possibility that euro zone states may all decide to bring forward their payments. Germany sees no need to pay more money to the ESM, he added, unless all countries also did so.
LONDON, June 12 Hedge funds remain cautious on the outlook for oil prices despite confident statements from Saudi Arabia that global oil inventories will decline substantially in the next few months.