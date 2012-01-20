BERLIN Jan 20 Germany should not bring forward payments to the permanent euro zone bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), unless other countries do the same, a senior lawmaker from Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives told Reuters on Friday.

"We refuse to go it alone," said Norbert Barthle, budget spokesman for Merkel's Christian Democrats, and he also rejected suggestions that a core group of countries including France could accelerate payments.

According to a draft of the ESM made available to Reuters and to be discussed by finance ministers in Brussels next week, countries are expected to make five annual payments, although each can decide for itself when they actually transfer the funds.

Barthle did not rule out the possibility that euro zone states may all decide to bring forward their payments. Germany sees no need to pay more money to the ESM, he added, unless all countries also did so.