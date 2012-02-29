BERLIN Feb 29 European leaders are not
expected to decide on the scale of the permanent eurozone
bailout fund at this week's summit, German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday.
"This will be considered throughout March," Schaeuble said.
Germany, which has said it could pay half of its
contribution to the new European Stability Mechansim (ESM) this
year, is urging other countries to also pay as much as possible
as quickly as possible into the fund, Schaeuble added.
Euro zone leaders meet in Brussels on Thursday.