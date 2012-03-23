Various Euro notes are pictured laying on a table in Warsaw February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

BERLIN Germany remains opposed to an increase in the size of the euro zone's new bailout fund but is increasingly likely to agree to raise its own contribution to provide a short-term boost to euro zone defences, a senior lawmaker from the ruling coalition signalled on Friday.

The euro zone is under international pressure to raise the combined lending capacity of its existing and future bailout funds to reassure markets they can shield Spain and Italy, large and heavily indebted euro zone states, if required.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right coalition, facing growing public resistance to throwing more money at heavily indebted states like Greece, does not want to raise the ceiling of the permanent bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), beyond 500 billion euros.

But officials say it is willing to raise its own liability temporarily to 290 billion euros from a previously envisaged 211 billion by allowing the ESM to run in parallel with its temporary predecessor, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).

"The 500 billion euro ceiling (for the ESM) must stay. But given that the ESM capital will be built up only slowly we must ensure there is not less money available in future for rescuing other euro zone states," Michael Meister, a deputy parliamentary floor leader for Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), told Reuters.

The ESM comes into operation in July and in its first year will have a maximum credit limit of just 200 billion euros. Under the plan, the 240 billion euros still available under the EFSF will remain available until the ESM is fully funded.

Germany's liability would fall as current EFSF funding programmes for Greece, Portugal and Ireland come to an end.

Germany and its euro zone partners are due to take a decision by the end of March on boosting the firewall.

OPTIMISTIC

The Berlin government remains coy about publicly committing more funds ahead of that meeting in Copenhagen.

Quizzed about the firewall at a news briefing on Friday, finance ministry spokesman Martin Kotthaus spoke only in general terms about the "relationship between the two funds".

"We are quite optimistic about finding a solution that will suit all participants," Kotthaus said.

The size of the euro zone's firewall is of keen interest to the Group of 20 economies which are due to meet again in April.

They want to stop the euro debt crisis dragging on the global economy but are reluctant to boost the bailout resources provided through the International Monetary Fund unless the euro zone does more to increase its own firewall.

The European Commission circulated a document to EU member states this week proposing an increase in the combined rescue fund to 940 billion euros, but diplomats say this is unrealistic, given the German concerns.

Former finance minister Peer Steinbrueck, of the opposition Social Democrats, urged a more honest debate about the bailout issue in Berlin.

"It is completely clear the rescue fund must be increased. Frau Merkel knows this too but she does not say so publicly," he told ARD television channel.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, writing by Gareth Jones; editing by Patrick Graham and Toby Chopra)