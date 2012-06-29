BERLIN, June 29 Direct recapitalisation of banks
via Europe's permanent rescue fund must first be approved by
Germany's lower house of parliament before it can be
implemented, a budget expert for Angela Merkel's conservatives,
Norbert Barthle, said on Friday.
Euro zone leaders agreed earlier on Friday to bend their aid
rules to shore up banks and bring down the borrowing costs of
stricken members like Italy and Spain, in an attempt to solve
the bloc's two-year old debt crisis.
Under the agreement, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM),
would be able to recapitalise banks directly without increasing
a country's budget deficit.
"The direct recapitalisation of banks through the ESM would,
in my opinion, represent a new aid instrument of the ESM that
the plenary of the German Bundestag (lower house) must first
agree to," said Barthle in a statement.
The Bundestag, which is set to vote on the ratification of
the ESM and Merkel's "fiscal pact" later on Friday, is already
likely to reconvene during the summer recess to sign off on the
rescue packages for both Spain and Cyprus.
Tension between Germany's democratic principles and a push
to give Brussels more power to intervene in national policy
appears to be approaching breaking point.
In a series of rulings since 2009, Germany's constitutional
court in Karlsruhe has expressed reservations about the steady
transfer of power to Brussels, and affirmed the right of
Germany's parliament to vet decisions taken at European level.
Speaking of the recapitalisation of banks, Barthle said:
"Clearly such aid would also only be guaranteed under strict
conditions and control."
Merkel has insisted the deal at the summit to use the rescue
funds to ease Spanish and Italian borrowing costs without extra
austerity measures, and to recapitalise banks directly, did not
violate her mantra of no aid without conditionality.