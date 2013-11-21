BERLIN Nov 21 The European Union will agree on
a single euro zone mechanism to restructure or wind down weak
banks by Christmas, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble
said on Thursday.
Schaeuble also said in a speech in Berlin that the mechanism
needs to be set up on the basis of existing treaties.
The resolution fund is due to be financed by a planned levy
on banks over 10 years until 2025. Time is running out for
finance ministers to strike a deal by their self-imposed
year-end deadline, otherwise the 2015 start date will be in
doubt.
(Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski, writing by Erik Kirschbaum
and Madeline Chambers; Editing by Stephen Brown)