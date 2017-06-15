BERLIN, June 15 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Thursday she saw no need for a separate mandate for the
European Commission to negotiate with Russia over its objection
to the divisive Nord Stream 2 pipeline project to pump more
Russian gas to Europe.
"I think some legal questions need to be clarified in
relation to Nord Stream 2," Merkel told a news conference with
Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas. "Otherwise it is an economic
project and I don't think we need an extra mandate for it."
Eastern European and Baltic countries say a new pipeline
carrying Russian gas across the Baltic will make the EU a
hostage to Moscow, while those in northern Europe -- especially
main beneficiary Germany -- see the economic benefits.
Uncertainty remains over the project's final approval as the
European Commission is politically opposed to the project and
has argued that it falls foul of EU gas market liberalization
rules.
EU nations are deliberating on whether to give the European
Union a mandate to negotiate with Russia.
