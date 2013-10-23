BERLIN Oct 23 Germany still wants to reach a
common position with its EU partners on a resolution mechanism
for failing banks by the end of this year and is working
constructively to that end, a senior official said on Wednesday.
The official said however, that Germany had no plans to
present an alternative plan for how a resolution fund might work
at this week's EU summit and reiterated Berlin's stance that
national budget autonomy for winding up banks could not be
outsourced.
"This is written into German law," the official said. "To be
honest I don't understand why it is so difficult for the
European Commission to understand this."