BERLIN Oct 31 Europe's resolution mechanism for
failing banks should be open to non-euro members of the European
Union (EU), Germany's Finance Ministry told Reuters in a
statement on Thursday.
"It is important for the German government that solutions
are found not only to formally allow the participation of such
member states, but also to do so at fair, comparable
conditions," the ministry said.
Germany has said it wants to reach a common position with
its EU partners on a resolution mechanism to wind down failing
banks by the end of this year and is working constructively to
that end.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Sarah Marsh)